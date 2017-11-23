Election results certified

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

Sachse City Council officially certified Nov. 7 election results during an early morning meeting on Tuesday.

In both cases, each proposal, the creation of a Municipal Development District and the expansion of alcohol sales within city limits, easily passed during the recent special election.

The MDD, which will be funded by a quarter-cent increase to the sales tax (8 ¼ percent total), will focus on revitalizing and rehabilitating recreational areas throughout Sachse. It passed 751-524 (58.9-41.1%), with a majority of yes votes coming during the early voting period that ended Nov. 3.

Collection of that tax will begin on April 1, as the comptroller must have time to notify businesses of the additional tax, according to Gina Nash, the Sachse city manager.

The expansion of alcohol sales for off-premise use passed 883-404 (68.61-31-39%), with most yes votes also coming during the early voting process.

The latter proposal means that more stores will be able to sell alcohol. However, before any business, new or current, can do that, it must get approval from the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission and the county in which the business is located. In Sachse’s case, that could be either Collin or Dallas County.

