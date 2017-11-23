Festive tree trimming tip and techniques

People have visited forests to select their Christmas trees for centuries. While tree sellers conveniently stationed in store parking lots and artificial trees displayed in various retailers have led fewer people to venture into the wilderness, the Christmas tree is still an important component of holiday celebrations.

Long before the spread of Christianity, evergreen plants and trees held special meaning for people during the winter. Boughs and garlands were hung in homes and over doors and windows to repel evil spirits and illnesses. On the winter solstice, the greenery would represent that spring would once again arrive and banish winter’s dreariness.

