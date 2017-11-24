PD plans to offer safety training

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

[email protected]

SACHSE — Everyone likes to feel safe, and, for the most part, communities such as Sachse, are that way.

Unfortunately, one horrific incident can change that perception. In the past weeks, the cities of Las Vegas and New York, were each subjected to terrorist-type attacks, the former resulting in more than 50 innocent people being slaughtered.

Also, there was the recent mass murder of numerous churchgoers in Sutherland Springs, and the one-man rampage in Northern California that resulted in four deaths. The last incident also involved an attack on a school.

For the full story see the Nov. 23 issue or subscribe online.