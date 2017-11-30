Collin College receives skills development grant

From Staff Reports

Collin College received a $510,246 Skills Development Fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) Skills Development Fund. A Manufacturing Consortium including Air Liquide America, Lennox Industries, Inc., TYG Products, and UNICOM Engineering, Inc., has partnered with Collin College to provide job training. The grant will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas area.

“It is wonderful to see partnerships from various community entities working together to provide opportunities for improved work skills through customized training programs,” said state Rep. Scott Sanford.

“Skills grants deliver customized training solutions that help Texas employers and workers succeed in the marketplace,” said TWC Chairman Andres Alcantar. “This investment builds not only employee skills, but the capabilities of our community colleges to the benefit of employers and the community. We are pleased to make this investment.

This grant will be used to provide customized training to 218 new and current employees in supply chain management, plastic injection molding machinery and production inventory. Trainees will include engineers, technicians, crafters, analysts and will prepare for Production Inventory Management, Supply Chain Management, CompTIA Net+ and Internal Standards Organization certification. Upon completion of training, the workers will receive an average wage of $28.14.

This is the nineteenth grant from the Texas Workforce Commission, now totaling more than $9.5 million, which Collin College has received to train employees in local companies throughout Collin and Rockwall Counties.

Since its inception in 1996, the Skills Development Fund grants have created or upgraded more than 342,428 jobs throughout Texas. The grants have assisted 4,238 employers with their customized training needs. The Legislature allocated $48.5 million to the Skills Development Fund for the 2018 biennium. Employers seeking more information about the Skills Development Fund may visit the TWC website at www.texasworkforce.org/skills.

The Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and the services it offers in coordination with its network of local workforce development boards, call 512.463.8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org.

