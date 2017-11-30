Mustangs advance to regional semifinals

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

ALLEN — The Mustangs find themselves in a similar situation to crewmembers of the old starship Enterprise, as they prepare to go boldly where no Sachse team has been.

In this case, the Mustangs won’t be facing Klingons, Romulans, Tholians or any other strange looking foe in the outer edges of our galaxy. Instead, Sachse will head south Saturday to face Hendrickson in a Class 6A, Region II Div. I semifinal, which kicks off at 2 p.m. at the Waco ISD Stadium.

It’s the deepest any Sachse team has traveled in the postseason, and it was made possible by a hard-fought 24-17 overtime win last Saturday against Rockwall at Allen Stadium.

That contest wasn’t decided until Micah Buchanan upended the Yellowjackets’ Lo’Yer Bailey a half-yard short of the end zone on fourth and goal in overtime.

The win also improved the Mustangs record to 12-0 overall; they’re 23-1 over the last two seasons.

Sachse aims to win No. 13 against a 9-3 Hendrickson squad, with the winner Saturday facing the Coppell-Round Rock Cedar Ridge victor in the Region II championship. The latter two teams play 7 p.m. Saturday at Baylor University’s McLane Stadium.

“It feels good,” Sachse head coach Mark Behrens said of his team’s initial area-round championship. “I’ll have to look, but (I don’t think) we have ever lost an overtime game here at Sachse. I felt good going into it with the field being that small (teams start at their foe’s 25). I knew that would help us out a little bit.”

