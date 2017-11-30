Plans call for Old Town to get new look

By Greg Ford

The city of Sachse approved its comprehensive plan earlier this year. Now, officials are working on achieving its goals.

One area of attention is Old Town, which runs from about Salmon Road to Ben Davis Road north and south along Hwy 78, with development on the east and west side of the highway. The Economic Development Committee owns the property bordered by Fifth Street down to Sachse Road, and back up Sachse Road to Billingsley, city manager Gina Nash noted.

“The EDC is currently in the process of identifying and interviewing developers that have expressed interest in Old Town,” said Dusty McAfee, the development services director for Sachse. “Although a definitive timeline is not yet known, the goal is to see commercial development sometime soon.”

The Sachse Planning and Zoning Commission was scheduled to consider the rezoning and conduct a public hearing regarding the matter during it meet this past Monday. It’s possible that will be discussed at the Dec. 4 Sachse City Council meeting.

