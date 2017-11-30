Residents want big trucks off Pleasant Valley Road

By Greg Ford

A number of Pleasant Valley Road residents have a long-term desire; no more trucks along that thoroughfare.

Specifically, these folks live along a portion, which they say trucks headed to and from C.M. Hinton landfill in Rowlett and elsewhere, use on a regular basis. It is both disruptive from a noise standpoint and dangerous because, according to the residents, the road isn’t designed to handle such large vehicles.

“I’ve gotten pictures of overturned trucks in the last three or four years,” said resident Christie Benator, who lives along the 3600 block of Pleasant Valley with her husband David. “There is no room for error, at all. If they look away, they’re off the road.”

In the short term, this group wants Sachse to pass an ordinance prohibiting trucks from driving along past them on the way back from the landfill. Over the long term, these residents look to build enough community support to force the city into enforcing a “no truck” rule along Pleasant Valley.

“It’s a simple asphalt road with steep sides, and when they do a complete overlay (of asphalt), it doesn’t take more than six months before they have to patch it,” David Benator said.

The trucks that use the 15-year-old regional landfill, which is accessed off Elm Grove Road — vehicles must turn right off Pleasant Valley — come from various locales, including Garland, Sachse and Rowlett, residents said. Also, they say 18-wheelers are now traversing the road as a quicker route, rather than driving on Hwy 78.

