Roll out the holiday welcome mat

Hosting family and friends for an extended period at your home for the holidays is a tall task.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics reports that during the Christmas/New Year holiday period, the number of long-distance trips (to and from a destination 50 miles or more away) increases by 23 percent compared to the rest of the year.

While many travelers will stay in hotels, many more will enjoy the hospitality of loved ones. It can, however, make an already hectic time of year that much busier, as you frantically prepare your home for guests in the midst of holiday shopping excursions, office Christmas parties and social engagements around the neighborhood and at kids’ schools.

For the full story see the Nov. 30 issue or subscribe online.