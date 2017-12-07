GRCTC cooks up Winter Wonderland

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

Folk entering the Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technology Center today through Saturday will find themselves at the doorstep of another realm. In this case, it’ll be a winter wonderland, of sorts, one that a wide swath of center students put together.

The brainchild of culinary department chef Rob Richards, the wonderland showcase will be on display through Saturday and features a clock tower, a castle with a drawbridge, a petting zoo, a gingerbread house, story time reading in English, Spanish and Vietnamese, other activities, and animal adoptions through the City of Garland.

“I’ve always wanted have a community project for a school,” Richards said. “Since, we came here, (the motto) has been go above and beyond anything we can do. I thought it would be neat to have students put it together to where it would be a school project. Since starting six years ago (teaching), I’ve always wanted to do this, and this was the perfect opportunity.”

