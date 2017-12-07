Librarian retires, charts new course

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

[email protected]

After nearly six years running the Sachse Library, and 32 overall as a public librarian with numerous cities, Mignon Morse has decided it was time to change.

On Friday, Morse, the library director, will officially retire in order to, in her words, “take care of some family business.” In doing so, she’ll conclude a more-than-three-decade career that has taken her to libraries in such places as Wylie, Garland, and McKinney, and through many changes in how public library systems look and operate.

“I think it has been a very productive time,” Morse said of her stint in Sachse. “Our circulation has gone through the roof. Our program usage has gone through the roof over the last five years.”

According to the library’s stats, there has been a steady increase in book checkouts, and issuance of library cards over the last several years. In the future, Morse said she’d like to see Sachse consider expanding the facility.

