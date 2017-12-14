Assistant police chief hired

By Greg Ford

There’s a new person at the Sachse Police Department, one who is assuming quite a bit of responsibility.

This past week, Steven Baxter joined the force as the assistant police chief after a 23-year career in Richardson. His hiring is part of a process Sachse Chief Bryan Sylvester hopes will make the department more efficient.

“We had two lieutenant positions, and when (one of them) retired, we took the opportunity to reclassify that position into an assistant chief position,” Sylvester said. “It’s not an additional police officer position. It’s just reclassifying the existing position.”

Baxter, who was the captain of investigations at the Richardson PD when he left, was hired from more than 100 candidates, Sylvester said, and following an extensive interview hiring process, with the goal being “to hire the most qualified person that we could and help the organization moving forward.”

