FOP collecting toys for annual drive

By Mariam Ayad

Contributing Writer

Santa is getting some help delivering toys again this year.

The Sachse Fraternal Order of Police, a 501c nonprofit, is hosting their annual toy drive, which assists families in need and allows many more children in Sachse to have Christmas gifts under the tree.

“Most of the people that come are grateful,” Vernon Doggett, Chaplin for Sachse Police Department, said. “We had kids that had never had a bike and they got a bike last year.”

Each year, the Sachse High School Beta Club collects toys and money for the drive. This year they raised $763 and collected almost 100 toys. Senior Logan Strother said he enjoyed helping with the FOP toy drive because it makes Christmas special for the kids.

“I know Christmas is made to be a huge deal at all the stores, so all these kids get excited about it and a lot of kids believe in Santa. (Plus) there are going to be gifts even if their family is not in the kind of situation where they can do that,” Logan said. “I feel like this is a really good place for that to happen. They get the toys that they are kind of expecting.”

Although they’ve already begun distributing the toys, the FOP will continue to accept donations for the toy drive until Dec. 19. Community members can drop off their monetary donations or new, unwrapped toys at the Sachse Police Department.

