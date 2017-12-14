Give gifts that give hope

Hope is a gift on every child’s wish list, especially those in parts of the world ravaged by natural disasters and poverty. Giving hope lets these children know that the world hasn’t forgotten them.

From UNICEF Market products to items available from partners, UNICEF USA is making it possible to give gifts that make a difference and deliver the greatest gift of all: hope.

Goods from around the globe

From jewelry to accessories to home decor, each item purchased through the UNICEF Market benefits programs that provide children with basic necessities such as nutrition, medicine, education, clean water and more. The UNICEF Market, market.unicefusa.org, is a partnership between UNICEF USA and Novica that offers unique items such as multicolored snowman ornaments made in India and an artisan leather tray handmade in Peru.

For the complete story, check out the Dec. 14 issue or subscribe to the e-edition