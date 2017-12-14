High school band seeks balance

By Greg Ford

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Something was missing during Sachse’s 42-35 Class 6A, Region II semifinal loss to Hendrickson, and it was by design.

The Sachse marching band, a traditional part of every Mustang football game, was not on the field at Waco ISD Stadium. That’s because about 100 members were elsewhere; they were engaged in all-region auditions at L.V. Berkner.

“We had to divide and conquer (on) Saturday,” band director Holly Taylor noted. “We spent most of our time on All-Region, and we had practice with kids going to the game. And just to fill out the missing parts, (we called) some alumni to fill out the parts that are missing.”

