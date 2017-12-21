Candidates crowd into primaries

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

As filings closed for 2018 political primary election contests, races drew as many as 13 hopefuls, as in the lineup for Texas Governor.

The filing period for the March 6 political parties ran from Nov. 11 through Dec. 11 for offices from U.S. Senate down to justice of the peace. With the number of candidates on March 6 primary ballots, there are sure to be some runoffs.

And, for the first time in several years, the Democratic Party is fielding a full slate of candidates for statewide offices.

Collin County voters in Precinct 2 have a choice among three Republican hopefuls for the nomination for the office of Justice of the Peace, incumbent Jerry Shaffer, Jeff Graham and Mike McCandless. The winner will face unopposed Democratic candidate Dian Engleman in the November General Election.

Dallas County voters in Precinct 2, Place 1 will have a choice of one Republican for Justice of the Peace, Brian Hutcheson and two Democratic hopefuls, Anthony Eiland and Margaret O’Brien. For Precinct 2, Place 2 Justice of the Peace Bill Metzger is the sole candidate for the Republican primary and Katina Whitfield is running in the Democratic primary.

Facing off for County Commissioner, Precinct 2, in the GOP Primary are incumbent Cheryl Williams and Joey Herald, one of which will run against unopposed Democratic candidate Tanner Do.

For County Commissioner, Precinct 3, an open position, are Republican candidates Bri Andor and Darrell Hale, and David Azad on Democratic ballots.

In Dallas County Republican primary candidates for County Commissioner, held by Mike Cantrell, who will not seek re-election, are J.J. Koch of Dallas, Stephen Stanley of Garland and Vickers (Vic) Cunningham of Dallas. Wini Cannon of Dallas is the sole candidate for the Democratic primary.

Collin County Clerk Stacey Kemp and District Clerk Lynne Finley are both unopposed in the Republican Primary, but will face Democrats David Chevalier and Karmin Kirschner, respectively, in the fall.

Dallas County Clerk has one candidate, John F. Warren of Dallas, a Democrat.

Three GOP candidates, Chris Hill, Scott Johnson and Ray Ricci, filed for the nomination as Collin County Judge. Unopposed in the Democratic Primary is Danyell Lanier.

