Sachse High football player off to Penn State

By Mariam Ayad

While other students at Sachse High are enjoying their winter vacations, unwinding until the spring semester starts, Isaiah Humphries will instead be gearing up to start his first semester of college at Penn State in January.

The star football player had offers from 16 universities, including Notre Dame, OU, Arkansas and Vanderbilt, but Isaiah decided on Penn State – his father’s alma mater – after visiting the campus.

“When I went there, it felt like home, and everyone that was there, they felt like family,” he said. “It really made me feel like that’s where I belong.”

Isaiah will be starting in the spring so that he can acclimate to his new home and school before the demanding training session starts in summer and the full season starts in the fall.

Although he won’t be able to attend his senior prom, Isaiah is hoping he can sneak away from college life to attend his high school graduation ceremony in the spring. Even if he’s unable to attend, though, he is certain he won’t regret his decision.

