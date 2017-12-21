Student wins award for Christmas card design

By Mariam Ayad

Sewell Elementary fifth-grader Isabella Schaefer will be seeing her own artwork on holiday greeting cards this year.

Schaefer is one of three winners of the Garland Independent School District’s annual greeting card contest. Although she loves arts and crafts, she wasn’t expecting to win the contest, in which she competed against all fifth-graders at 32 GISD elementary schools.

“I was really surprised,” Isabella said. “… I’m just really thankful and grateful to the people who voted for my design.”

Isabella was honored at the December Board of Education meeting where she was presented with a certificate and 50 cards with her design on them.

The design was inspired by Van Gogh’s Starry Starry Night.

