Council reviews animal shelter

Although there were dogs, puppies, cats and kittens for all to enjoy, all eyes were focused on the Sachse Animal Shelter during the Dec. 18 council workshop.

City manager Gina Nash said she scheduled the visit because many council members had not been to the facility in a while.

“We are starting strategic planning talks in February discussing long range investments such as buildings expansion,” she said. “The building that the shelter is located in was not originally designed or built as an animal shelter. The building is old and has some structural problems.”

According to Nash there is poor ventilation for the pets and the building is experiencing some major sewer problems.

“It’s a six figure fix,’ she said. “Before we put more money in this I believe we need to have a longer plan in place. We don’t want to throw good money after bad.”

Animal Shelter Liaison and Councilman Cullen King said he thought the tour was a great idea.

“The intent of the visit was for us to experience firsthand what needs we have at the shelter,’ he said. “While I know our staff has done an excellent job working with what we have and what we’ve been able to give them; it is quite obvious this is not the facility that will take us to build out.”

King emphasized that the existing kennels are not sufficient “to handle the influx of our furry guests.”

