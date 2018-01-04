New Quint firetruck rolls into town

By Patty Montagno

What is red, loaded with lights, sirens, and looks really cool? The answer is the city’s newest toy, the Pierce Ascendant 107 Quint Fire Truck.

Sachse Fire Chief Marty Wade brought the shiny new apparatus for viewing to the Dec. 18 council meeting.

Wade said the truck is a state of the art piece of equipment that ensures effective, efficient, and reliable response and suppression capabilities.

“It also includes a Compressed Air Foam System that applies directly toward the city ISO Rating.

Quints are named as such from the latin quinque, meaning five and the trucks have five functions: pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device and ground ladders.

The truck boasts a 107 ft. ladder with the capability of holding 750 lb. weight capacity at the tip of the ladder.

Budgetary consideration funds were allocated in the Vehicle and Equipment Replacement Fund. The truck cost approximately $1.1 million.

City Manager Gina Nash said she is excited for the city to have this state of the art piece of equipment to help ensure the best protection for its citizens and the community.

After exploring the truck, Mayor Mike Felix said the capabilities of the truck are amazing.

