Putting the Om in your home yoga practice

By Abby Cole

Special Contributor

As a 13-year yoga student, I’ve found myself planking with a toddler as added resistance and receiving dog kisses while practicing my headstand balance. This may seem a little unexpected when trying to create a relaxing yoga environment at home, but I think it is the perfect test of yoga- to adjust when the unexpected happens and try to incorporate your yoga practice into life, even if the conditions don’t seem ideal.

Bringing your yoga practice home is one of the best ways to remain committed to your practice and further reap the rewards of yoga. With the new year in full swing, I challenge you to consider starting, revamping or reconstructing your home yoga practice with the following tips for creating an inviting place to dive into your inner peace.

Pick a time that works for you for that day. My family has quite a hectic schedule, so if I don’t get yoga in before everyone is up, it is less likely to happen (or it will with the help of additional bodies to assist). So, for my ideal solitude, I do yoga before sunrise. Some people can’t fathom the idea of waking up and doing this first thing, but it’s actually quite energizing. I quickly work the kinks and strains out and start the day rejuvenated before my first cup of coffee. However, if the afternoon or evening is more ideal, go for it. Honor what works for your body and your schedule, but stay committed to the greatness that will result after you have followed through. Get a yoga mat that helps you get into the right headspace. There are numerous amounts of yoga mats available in a variety of locations, so I take into consideration comfort and design. I personally like my yoga mat a little bit thicker to allow for extra support on my knees and joints. Some mats come with decorations and multiple colors, but I opt for simplicity with a solid color because that helps me get into a more relaxed mental space. Aromatherapy is a huge part of my home practice. Since I’m up before the sun rises, I place a large lavender scented candle right in front of my practice space, on a counter. This gives me the warmth and unsteadiness of the light flicker to help me remain balanced and focused. The relaxing smells also add to the sense of calm needed to fully engage in your practice.

