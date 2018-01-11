Chamber planning ‘A Masquerade Party’

By Patty Montagno

Staff Writer

[email protected]

The Sachse Chamber of Commerce invites all to The 34th Annual Awards Banquet Jan. 26 at the Hyatt Place Dallas/Garland/Richardson .

The event will feature a cocktail reception, dinner and live and silent auctions. Awards for Business of the Year, Person of the Year, Spirit of Sachse, Ambassador of the Year and Teacher of the Year will be presented. The theme this year is “A Masquerade Party.” Masks are welcomed and encouraged.

The cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

Chamber President Molly Hall said the banquet committee chose the Hyatt Place hotel for several reasons.

“The venue is close and convenient,” she said. “The food and service is amazing. Everyone is going to have a wonderful evening.”

Hall added that the chamber is asking people from the community to either make or buy a fabulous mask and donate it the chamber ahead of time.

“We will auction them off at the start of the evening for

anyone who wants a mask and didn’t bring one,” she said. “We thought this would be a fun way for people to show off their creativity. “

