Garland ISD hit with third lawsuit

Former teacher named in sexual assault

By Chad Engbrock

[email protected]

A third lawsuit in connection with former Garland ISD teacher Michael Roell was filed last month in federal court.

Previously, two lawsuits involving Roell were filed by Steven and Nora Schutt (June 2017), and Cherish Hooper (July 2017).

Roell was arrested and charged by Sachse Police last June with one count of indecency with a child – sexual contact. The investigation was a result of allegations about improper contact with students by Roell, specifically an incident at Hudson Middle School in Sachse.

This third lawsuit filed on December 20 on behalf of Guadalupe Mares as plaintiff lists the defendants as Garland ISD, Michelle Burford, Leslie Coburn, Graydene Brown, Carol Campbell, Jennifer Benavidez and Roell.

Mares is the legal guardian of the student who is alleged to have been sexually assaulted by Roell while enrolled in Garland ISD. The student, now 16 years old, is described as having moderate intellectual disabilities and has been diagnosed as having Autism Spectrum Disorder self-contained.

For the full story see the January 11 issue or subscribe online.