What’s ahead?

Six games on slate for this week

By David Jenkins

Sports Editor

[email protected]

This week is going to be a busy one for the Sachse girls varsity soccer squad.

The Lady Mustangs (2-0-1 overall as of Monday, Jan. 8) traveled Tuesday, Jan. 9 to McKinney and compete Jan. 11-13 in the sixth annual Lady Rabbit Invitational at Forney and North Forney High School.

“We get the chance to play a lot of games and it’s going to be hard on the girls. The good thing is we will have time to get girls some time on the field at a variety of positions,” SHS head coach Kristen Campbell said.

Sachse is set to battle Mesquite John Horn (4:55 p.m. Jan. 11 at Forney), Frisco Lone Star (8:05 p.m. Jan. 11 at North Forney), Carrollton Creekview (3:20 p.m. Jan. 12 at North Forney) and North Forney (6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at North Forney).

