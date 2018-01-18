Atop the heap

Lady Mustangs lead District 10-6A standings

By David Jenkins

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Lady Mustangs basketball continued its dominance of District 10-6A competition.

They steamrolled over host Naaman Forest 60-39 and visiting South Garland 57-16.

In the opener, Sachse led 25-21 at halftime. They went off for 21 points in the third quarter and 13 more in the fourth.

The defense limited the Lady Rangers to 13 in the third and five in the final quarter.

Sachse scored 18 points off of turnovers and recorded 12 second chance points.

For the full story see the January 18 issue or subscribe online.