EDC, city planning for future growth

By Sonia Duggan

If you haven’t noticed late­ly, the landscape of the city of Sachse is changing. Stores and restaurants are opening and there are multiple construction projects happening around the city. Keeping a watchful eye over the progress is Economic Development CEO Leslyn Blake.

While only three commercial building permits were granted in 2017, there is still plenty of activity within the city limits and Blake is hopeful about the future developments on the ho­rizon.

“We are definitely on a major growth spurt,” Blake said. “The tide is turning in Sachse.”

