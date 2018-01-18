Horse Show success

By Sonia Duggan

Samantha Rozinsky came away with a big smile on her face along with a shiny new belt buckle, her prize for competing in three events, and winning first in her class in Showmanship at the 15th annual Chisholm Challenge last week.

The show was held January 9 and 10 at The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Since 2002, the stock show has donated the John Austin rodeo arena for the Chisholm Challenge, a horse show for individuals with physical disabilities.

Samantha, 16, lives in Wylie and is a sophomore at Sachse High School. This was her fourth time participating in the show; her first was in 2010 at age 9.

“This was her fifth belt buckle and the accomplishment continues to bring a smile to her face!” her proud mother, Brenda Rozinsky, said.

