Promise for a future

By Mariam Ayad

Staff Writer

[email protected]

College tuition expenses won’t be among the worries of Lakeview Centennial High School seniors. They won’t have any.

The high school was among 31 schools in Dallas County to be selected to participate in the Dallas County Promise, which allows high school seniors to complete two years at a Dallas County Community College free of cost. LCHS was only school in the Garland Independent School District that was selected.

“We have lots of students, and parents obviously, that are very excited that they have this opportunity to start college,” LCHS Principal Maresa Bailey said. “So many of our students don’t have the funds to go to school. Their parents don’t have the funds to go to school. They want to, but the money is just not there. So we have a lot of students that will be taking advantage [of the Dallas County Promise].”

