Juveniles caught after escaping Collin County Detention facility

Two 14-year-old males have been caught after escaping the Collin County Juvenile Detention Center Wednesday, Jan. 14.

According to Collin County Public Information Officer Tim Wyatt, the two juvenile escaped around 2:30 p.m.

An investigation is taking place to figure out how the two males broke a padlock and escaped the inside yard while in the exercise yard.

The two were seen several times and were wearing bright orange as they made their way north of the facility located in McKinney.

They were caught around 4:15 p.m. on CR 202 by Collin County deputies. DPS Air 1 helicopter also aided in the search along with McKinney PD, McKinney Fire and K9.

Neither subject was being held for violent crimes.

By Wyndi Veigel • Staff Writer