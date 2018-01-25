City donates funds to Rockport

By Mariam Ayad

[email protected]

Mayor Mike Felix expressed his gratitude at the January 16 city council meeting to the churches and Sachse residents who donated to the fundraising campaign that raised money for City of Rockport, which sustained considerable damage after Hurricane Harvey.

“As mayor I’m continually reminded of just how wonderful Sachse is,” Mayor Felix said. “Our neighbors, businesses, and churches are constantly speaking of ways we can give back to our community. Even with all the great things I know to be true about our city, nothing could have prepared me for the response we received when called upon to help our fellow Texans in need.”

The city of Sachse donated more than $12,000 in gift cards to Rockport residents. The fundraising drive was initiated by a group of pastors from local churches. A total of 15 churches in Sachse helped to raise money for the Rockport community.

For the full story see the January 25 issue or subscribe online.