Council approves design manual

Cellphone companies want to tap onto city’s decorative poles

By Mariam Ayad

[email protected]

Sachse residents might start seeing clunky metal boxes hanging off electrical poles and lighting poles in the city – and there’s not much city council can do to stop them from coming.

As cellphone companies are finding it harder to locate spaces large enough to accommodate their network towers, they are increasingly relying on small cell facilities and network nodes. These devices are attached to existing poles within a city and allow wireless communication throughout the network, such as a 5G network signal.

The Sachse City Council approved a design manual at the Jan. 16 meeting that would help the city to have some control over the placement of these devices.

