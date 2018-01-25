Protect eyes from ultraviolet rays

Thanks to increased awareness about the perils of exposure to ultraviolet rays and skin damage, a greater number of people routinely apply sunscreen before spending time outdoors. But while people take steps to prevent sunburns, skin cancer and premature aging, they may fail to consider that UV rays also can damage their eyes.

Just as people protect their skin from the sun, so, too, should they safeguard their eyes. Prevent Blindness America warns that the sun is comprised of UVA and UVB rays. UVA rays may hurt central vision by damaging the macula, or a part of the retina at the back of the eye. UVB rays typically affect the front part of the eye or the lens and cornea. The following are some common eye conditions that can be linked to exposure to UV rays.

