Rolling Along

Lady Mustangs gallop away with 10-6A victories

By David Jenkins

Sports Editor

Lady Mustang’s basketball moved one step closer to winning District 10-6A.

Sachse opened the second half with a 66-32 win over Lakeview Centennial.

The host team went off for 22 points in the first quarter and 21 more in the second.

They limited the Lady Colonels to seven and 10 for a 43-17 lead at halftime.

The Lady Mustangs continued their dominance in the third with a 17-point spot and limited the visitors to eight.

Lakeview Centennial managed to outscored Sachse by a margin of 7-6 in the fourth quarter in a 34-point loss.

The Lady Mustangs shot 54 percent from the field, 66 percent from the free throw line, scored 16 points off turnovers, gathered in 28 rebounds and totaled 12 steals.

Kayla Demus scored a game-high 24 points, with 15 each from Adhel Tac and Avery Crouse.

Jayla Brooks added seven, Tia Harvey recorded six, Brea Bradley scored two and Mia Brantley had two.

As of Monday, Jan. 22 Sachse was 21-7 overall and atop 10-6A at 7-0.

Below them were 5-2 Rowlett, and each at 5-3 Naaman Forest and Lakeview Centennial.

The Lady Mustangs traveled Tuesday, Jan. 23 to Garland. They were defeated 37-24 in the first round.

