WHS theatre performs ‘Footloose’

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Drama students at Wylie High School kicked off their Sunday shoes last week to stage a production of Footloose: The Musical.

Performances were held Thursday and Friday for Wylie sixth grade students, and on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the public.

The musical is based on the 1984 movie that starred Kevin Bacon as Ren McCormack, a teenager from Chicago, Ill., who moved to the fictional rural community of Bomont where rock-n-roll music and dancing had been outlawed.

McCormack, played by Donovan Satchell in the WHS production, talks the youth of Bomont to hold a senior prom dance in spite of the wishes of the town fathers and Rev. Shaw Moore, played by Michael Felicano-Gumbo. Helping put on the dance were the reverend’s daughter, Ariel, played by Aubrey Bosse, Willard Hewitt played by Zane Alexander Johnson and Hewitt’s girlfriend, Rusty, played by Leah Kaufman.

Other primary parts were played by Valerie Canute, Brooke Ermias, Sarah Frame as Vi Moore, Aja Payton as Ethel McCormack and Zach Lynd as Chuck Cranston.

Footloose: The Musical was directed by WHS drama teacher Polly Harrison, musical director was Jeffrey Bowling, technical director was Randy Lewandowski and choreography was by Maddie Quiroga.

The performance consisted of two acts separated by an intermission.

Rounding out the large cast were Mfon Afangideh, Kevin Betancourt, Isaiah Ramirez as Coach Roger Dunbar, Nicole Morton, Grayson Phillips, Christian Ramirez, Zane Allen Johnson as Officer Thomas, Samantha Peo’n, Josh Moses as Principal Harry Clark, Kole Dornseifer, Austin Partridge, Abraham Mendez, Parker Zucha, Maddie Quiroga, Sami Diebold, Julie Le, Nicole Rodriguez, India Shum, Ashylyn Westhora;

Julie Admundson, Anna Butts, Ryan Campbell, Reid Daun, Maria Dixon, Jacob Dotson, Taylor Hunt, Elizabeth Irby, Collette Koop, Aaron Samuel, Trista Palomino, Justin Reinhard, Riley Shook, Micah Stephens, Zoe Vaughn, Tommy Vu, Nahum Yared, Alyssa Azcarate, Kennedy Corey, Avary Cox, Halle Dillard, Camarie Dover, Natalie Elderbroom;

Kennedy Evans, JC Gambill, McKenna Hagood, Lily Lianthong, Vic Long, Ashli Lucio, Veronica McDermott, Uzo Ogbanufe, Hope Osborn, Audrey Pena, Riley Thompson, Aliya Rojas, Tracy Vu, Grant Winger, Cheryl Ann Coker, Emily Frye, Clera Gildert and Justin Wongbar.

