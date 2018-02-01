Class project a reality

By Mariam Ayad

Virtual reality isn’t just for video games anymore.

Students in the fire simulation class at Sachse High are using an HTC5 VIVE virtual reality headset to bring their computer coding and animation projects to life.

Teachers Eric Bushland and Jessica Garcia came up with the idea after brainstorming ways to keep their animation and coding class up to date.

“Instead of just saying ‘I can control it with my hand, and I can estimate how much time it takes,’ you can actually feel like you are there. You are the person driving (the fire truck),” Garcia said.

The class builds on the students’ coding and animation skills to create a map of the city of Sachse that the Sachse Fire Department can use to train firefighters.

