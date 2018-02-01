GISD superintendent chooses Sachse as new hometown

By Mariam Ayad
When choosing a new home, Garland ISD’s new superintendent, Dr. Ricardo Lopez, said that Sachse was the community his family was looking for.
“We feel it’s a great community from the mayor to the city council to the chief of police everybody I’ve met has been just been so welcoming,” Lopez said. “It makes me feel comforted that not only did I make the best choice for my career but I made the best choice for my kids’ academic and social growth.”
Lopez has two daughters, one attending Hudson Middle School and the other attending Sachse High School.
For the full story see the February 1 issue or subscribe online.