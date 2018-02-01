GISD superintendent chooses Sachse as new hometown

By Mariam Ayad

When choosing a new home, Garland ISD’s new superinten­dent, Dr. Ricardo Lopez, said that Sachse was the community his family was looking for.

“We feel it’s a great commu­nity from the mayor to the city council to the chief of police ev­erybody I’ve met has been just been so welcoming,” Lopez said. “It makes me feel comforted that not only did I make the best choice for my career but I made the best choice for my kids’ aca­demic and social growth.”

Lopez has two daughters, one attending Hudson Middle School and the other attending Sachse High School.

