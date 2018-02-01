No masking fun at annual chamber banquet

By Sonia Duggan
Sachse’s Chamber of Commerce honored the best in business, education, government and citizenry during its 34th Annual Awards Banquet, which took place Friday, Jan. 26 at the Hyatt Place in Garland.
The theme for this year’s banquet was “Masquerade Parade.” Free-spirited chamber members and attendees donned elegant masks and a few even had their faces painted in the spirit of the event. The banquet planning committee included Chairperson Nancy Runge, Joan Smith and Molly Hall.
