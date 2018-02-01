Slump shakers

Mustangs win first 10-6A contest over Garland

It was an end of a prolonged losing streak for Sachse boys basketball.

They upended host Garland 58-49 in District 10-6A.

“Picking up our first win felt really good. The boys played both ends of the court and played hard so they were able to get stops when we needed them, as well as score down the stretch,” SHS head coach Gary Crouse said.

Sachse outscored the opposition in each quarter, aside from the fourth.

They led 23-18 at halftime, with 12 points in the first quarter and 11 more in the second.

Garland managed nine in the first and second.

