UIL releases athletic realignment for 2018-’20

By David Jenkins

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Things pretty much stayed the same for Sachse High School athletics after the Thursday, Feb. 1 UIL realignment.

Football, basketball and volleyball remained with Lakeview Centennial, Naaman Forest, Rowlett, South Garland and North Garland in 10-6A.

Wylie moved over from 6-6A to join the Garland ISD schools.

“It’s kind of what we expected. Picking up Wylie was a good addition,” Sachse head football coach Mark Behrens said.

Wylie was previously in 6-6A with Allen, Plano, Plano East, Plano West, McKinney, Denton Guyer, McKinney Boyd.

The new 10-6A will be used for the 2018-’19 and 2019-’20 school years.

Due to it being an eight-team football district, Sachse will get three non-district games.

Those contests are against Coppell (week one), Euless Trinity (week two as part of the Cotton Bowl Classic) and Plano East (week three).

“We are going to be a young team and we scheduled some tough games to get us ready for district,” Behrens said.

Sachse opens the district slate versus Wylie. Followed by Garland, Lakeview Centennial, Rowlett, Naaman Forest, North Garland and South Garland.

They have the final week of the season off.

“Having that last week off is good if we have some injuries. It’s nice to have that week off at the end so if we get in a groove we don’t have time off to stop the momentum” Behrens said.

