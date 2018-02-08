All wrapped up

Lady Mustangs win second straight 10-6A title

By David Jenkins

Sports Editor

Sachse girls basketball put the finishing touches on a second straight District 10-6A championship.

They did so after beating host Rowlett 59-39 and visiting Naaman Forest 64-34.

Rowlett held a 12-7 lead after the first quarter and scored eight more in the second, and gave up 12 for a 20-19 lead at halftime.

The Lady Mustangs came stampeding into the third quarter and scored 28 points.

They allowed just eight.

That was followed by a 12-point fourth and the Lady Eagles managed 11 in a 20-point defeat.

Lady Mustang Avery Crouse led all scorers with 25 points.

Kayla Demus chipped in nine, Jayla Brooks totaled six, with four from Adhel Tac, Malia Brantley, Brea Bradley and Tia Harvey, Morgan Mundy recorded two and Elizabeth Woods chipped in one.

Sachse outscored Naaman Forest in all four quarters during the week’s final district game.

The Lady Mustangs scored 15 in the first, 12 in the second, 23 in the third and 14 more in the fourth.

Naaman Forest managed two in the first, 10 in the second, 14 in the third and eight more in the fourth in a 30-point loss.

Avery Crouse and Demus tied for a team-high 14 points, and Brooks added 10.

Followed by Tac with eight, Delaney Friel had six, Woods and Harvey each chipped in four, and Bradley and Athena Phan totaled two each.

