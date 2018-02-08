Class acts

Sachse HS students perform songs, music and much more

By Mariam Ayad

[email protected]

A romantic musical theater song from “Dear Evan Hansen” was one of the highlights of this year’s Sachse High School Talent Show, Feb. 1.

Students Katelyn Collins and Mason Walden dramatically sang the duet “Only You” from the Tony award-winning Broadway musical.

Their performance, as well as those of other students, showcased the outstanding talents at the high school such as Chizobam Iheme, who belted out the lyrics to “New Rules” while Jerrad Redd played the song on his guitar; Zachary Luna’s ukulele accompaniment to “The Judge”; Carolyn McCall, who sang Dixie Chicks’ “Landslide;” and Steven Fernandes and Brenden Pritchard’s emotional performance of “Say you Won’t Let Go.” While these are only a few of the acts that made the cut to perform during a student assembly, and again later that evening, for an event open to all parents, friends and guests of the performers.

For the full story see the February 8 issue or subscribe online