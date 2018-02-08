Give the gift of a romantic getaway this Valentine’s Day

By Sonia Duggan

Escaping the daily grind (and winter weather depending on where you live) may be a top priority when February arrives. Fortunately, there are plenty of destinations to beckon couples eager for romantic getaways. Don’t want to travel in February? Don’t worry. It’s the thought that counts! If you have the time, and the funds, pre-plan an excursion for you and your loved one when the time is right.

If hopping on a plane doesn’t make your heart sing check out a few places that just might in Texas. Love beautiful Texas Hill Country? Head to Dripping Springs and find Hill Country Casitas. Enjoy of one 10 custom built casitas (small cabins) spread out over 13 acres. Sit on the covered porch and enjoy beautiful views as you sit by your own fireplace. Want exercise? There are hiking trails on the property and wineries to tour nearby plus it’s only 25 minutes from Austin. Visit hillcountrycasitas.com.

