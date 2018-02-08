The long road to Scentral Bark

By Sonia Duggan

After two years of planning, the long-awaited dog park will soon be a reality but volunteers are still needed to dig in and help build the community-wide project.

Sachse Park Pals, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the local park system, has worked hard to secure a place where area residents can bring their four-legged friends to run off leash, play and meet new friends.

The group received the green light from Rowlett City Council Dec. 19 and have wasted no time in planning a Barn Raising event to construct a new dog park called Scentral Bark.

On Feb. 3, over 75 volunteers from Rowlett and neighboring communities gathered to install over 100 fence posts. The group donned work gloves and brought shovels, wheelbarrows, measuring tapes, post hole diggers, water hoses, cement mixers and more and they will meet again Saturday to complete the job.

