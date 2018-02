By Chad Engbrock

Three candidates, including both incumbents have filed for the upcoming Sachse City Council election. Residents will elect two members to the city council this year for Place 1 and Place 2.

Brett Franks has filed for re-election to Place 1 and incumbent Charlie Ross and challenger Frank Millsap have filed for Place 2.

