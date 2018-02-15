Chamber makes plans to revive leadership program

By Mariam Ayad

Staff Writer

[email protected]

The Sachse Chamber of Commerce is considering reestablishing its leadership program.

The Chamber announced at the Feb. 5 City Council meeting they will start working with the city and the Sachse Economic Development Corporation to begin the recreation of the Leadership Sachse program, which would introduce community members to leaders in local government and provide classroom instruction and projects that equip attendees with new skills.

“Lately we have received a lot of public interest about the regeneration of the Leadership Sachse program,” Chamber President Barry Young said. “Leadership programs are really important to a community. They kind of build a synergy around wanting to get involved in the community.”

