GISD names new CFO

Garland ISD Trustees named Brent Ringo, Ed.D., as the district’s new chief financial officer at the January 23, regular board meeting. He replaces Interim Chief Financial Officer Deborah Cabrera.

Ringo has lead business and financial operations in public education, having served in Highland Park ISD as assistant superintendent for business services, and in Allen ISD, where he was the executive director of finance. Under his leadership, the finance department in Allen ISD was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States.

