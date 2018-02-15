Historical Society to honor Vietnam vets

By Mariam Ayad

Vietnam War veterans didn’t receive the welcome home they deserved 50 years ago, so the Sachse Historical Society is helping to make sure that they receive it now.

The local nonprofit will host a ceremony during their annual meeting on March 4 at 2 p.m. to honor all veterans who served between 1955 and 1975. City Manager Gina Nash will be the keynote speaker for the event, which will be held at the Charles Smith and Sons Funeral Home.

“Millions of people have served since the American Revolution, and all of them that came back were honored when they returned from their service, except the Vietnam era veterans,” said Bobby Tillman, president of the Sachse Historical Society.

The organization is a commemorative sponsor for the government program to honor Vietnam War veterans called the U.S. Vietnam War Commemorative. The program was launched in 2012 and will span 13 years, according to the program’s website.

