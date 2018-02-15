I gave away my Cowboys jersey

By Ray Miranda

lead pastor at the Story Church

in Wylie – thestorychurch.org

The first football game I remember watching was the Cowboys defeating the Broncos in a Super Bowl XII and the ‘boys have been my team ever since.

So yes, I remember “the catch” and the fact they were close to coming back and winning in that same game. I still despise those two losses to the Steelers. I remember well when Dorsett pulled off that 99-yard run. I can still sense the satisfaction of sweet victory against those 49’ers on the way to their first of 3 rings in the 90’s.

And I smile at how my team got those Steelers back a bit in the last of those 3 Super Bowls.

To this day, they remain my team. In about 2007 I worked at a place where we did some fun videos around Super Bowl time.

After we planned one, I got fired up because a coworker said he’d get me a Cowboys jersey for the video. Whoa! I never owned one before.

When we were about to shoot the video, the guy came over to me and handed me the jersey. Playing it cool, I took it out of the bag, raised it up and my heart just sank. # 21. No, not Prime Time. Julius Jones. Julius Jones.

Now I liked Julius Jones just fine but rumor had it, he would be going to another team before too long. I mean really, what about a Cowboy legend like Drew Pearson? Darren Woodson? One of the triplets? Nope, Julius Jones.

Listen, I think Julius would understand, after all, he probably doesn’t want a jersey with my name on it.

But fast forward to about 2-weeks ago. I was standing in my closet with a big trash bag filled with clothes that I was donating.

There I stood with this non-Troy Aikman jersey in my hands and I couldn’t put it in the bag. I never wore it after that video…not once. Still couldn’t do it. Now, you might wonder why I even kept it.

Well, just remember the beginning of the article and how long I’ve loved the Cowboys. It was a Cowboys jersey after all. I had stood in this same position numerous times and could never put it in the bag. But then something happened…

It came to me that there are people out there who also would love to get their first Cowboys jersey. That, if I put it in the bag and it comes to him/her…their eyes might light up as they embrace it while turning it around to see whose jersey it is.

And get this, they might not care that it’s not Emmitt. They may go and look up Julius Jones stats and get his football card when he was with the Cowboys. They might wear it every game day and lean their head forward when they eat nachos to avoid the possibility of a stain. They just might love it!

Right about here, you might be thinking, “I get it. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” No, for you and me, it’s way more important than that.

Look, consider some of the things you cherish: Your time. Your focus. Your control. Your energy. Your money. Your calendar.

In every one of those things that matter to you, you will be in a position where you feel a tug to give some of it away and you won’t want to. Most people get stuck here…with not wanting to and it hurts them and those around them.

What I learned in that little moment was that once I found there was a greater purpose in giving something away than keeping it, it was easy to put it in the bag.

Okay, I want you to dig deep. What is the less important thing you are holding onto while you are letting that which has a greater purpose slip away? One thing I know about you is that you want to live a life of purpose.

Well, YOU CAN’T DO THAT without sacrificing some of the very things you cherish. So, whatever it is that you are holding on to, give it away and start today. You’ll be glad you did.

For more stories like this subscribe to The Sachse News print or e-edition.