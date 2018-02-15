Inspiring creativity in the community

By Sonia Duggan

Thanks to a chance meeting at a neighborhood cookie exchange party in December 2016, Wylie moms Lily Courtney and Emily Gilchrist instantly formed a bond that quickly evolved into a creative collaboration.

Their bond, aside from being moms and transplants to the Wylie area, was art. Both had worked and earned a living in art-related jobs. Lily worked in art restoration and painted theatre sets for eight years in the DFW area. Emily was a muralist and owned her own business for 10 years in a small town in Idaho.

So when Lily mentioned to Emily that she looking to create art opportunities for children in Wylie, that was all it took to get the other artist’s interest.

