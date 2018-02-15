Way too easy

Lake Highlands steamrolled at PESH

By David Jenkins

Sports Editor

PLANO – Sachse girls basketball made short work of Lake Highlands on Monday, Feb. 12.

They rolled 66-27 in the Class 6A Region II bi-district round at Plano East High School.

“It was a nice game to start the playoffs and everyone contributed,” SHS head coach Donna McCullough said. “The defense did a great job holding Lake Highlands to only seven first half points and 27 for the entire game. It was a great team effort.”

The Lady Mustangs gallop into area later this week to face the winner of the Mesquite Horn versus Conroe Oak Ridge contest, played Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Horn shared the District 11-6A title with Rockwall and College Park was third from 12-6A.

“We are very familiar with Horn, since we played them earlier this year and beat them. But they are very athletic, have good size and are well coached, so if we play them it will be a tough game,” McCullough said.

