High school student arrested for possession of a firearm on school property

From staff reports

[email protected]

Garland Police School Resource officers were notified by Garland ISD faculty of a theft at South Garland High School around Noon Thursday.

They were told that 19-year-old student Kerry Guery was in possession of a stolen cell phone.

When officers confronted Guery inside the school, they found the phone as well as marijuana and handgun in his backpack. The handgun was not loaded and officers found no ammunition.

Guery was arrested for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon – Prohibited Places and Possession of Marijuana in a Drug Free Zone. At the time of his arrest he had two outstanding Dallas County warrants for Theft.

Guery was booked into the Garland Jail.